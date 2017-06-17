Vercher moves to Northwest elementary post

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Chisholm Trail Middle School, Northwest

Chisholm Trail Middle School Principal Justin Vercher is leaving the campus to take the same role at O.A. Peterson Elementary School in Fort Worth.

Both schools are in Northwest ISD.

“Mr. Vercher has been a tremendous asset to our school district, currently serving as principal of our Chisholm Trail Middle School in Rhome,” said Northwest ISD Superintendent Ryder Warren. “He is a true leader, motivator, encourager and a positive role model. He will make a positive impact in the school community at Peterson Elementary.”

Vercher took over at Chisholm Trail in August 2015. He previously served as principal of Watauga Elementary School. He has 12 years of administrative experience, having also served as a principal in Forney ISD and assistant principal in Katy ISD. He taught kindergarten, first grade and physical education.

“I am looking forward to joining the Peterson Elementary School community,” Vercher said. “As a former elementary school teacher, I am excited to be able to work alongside students, staff and the community in creating a foundation for future ready environments for all students to be successful.”

Vercher holds a master of science in education management from the University of Houston and a bachelor of science in elementary education from Sterling College. He is a member of the National Distinguished Principals State Selection Committee and the Principals’ Visioning Institute. He has been on numerous committees which include strategic planning and leadership design.

Vercher will begin his new position at Peterson Elementary School immediately.

Director of Communications Emily Conklin said the district hopes to name a new Chisholm Trail principal at the June 26 school board meeting. She said the district will consider candidates from both inside and outside the district.