Urgent care closes, services shift

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Wise Health System

Wise Health System’s urgent care center in Bridgeport closes Wednesday, and Wise Health Clinics will open a wellness clinic with urgent care services the same day.

Paul Aslin, the chief operating officer and vice president of Wise Health Clinics, said the urgent and primary care clinic on Doctors’ Hospital Drive didn’t receive enough visits to justify an urgent care clinic. Wise Health Clinics Wellness Care, at 2202 U.S. 380 Suite 110 in Bridgeport, will provide urgent care and take walk-ins, but the primary focus of the clinic will be Medicare annual wellness visits.

“It’s different from a typical well-check,” Aslin said. “Our idea is we’ll really specialize in that.”

They’ll also provide on-site imaging services and health screening, including screening for heart disease, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and lung, colorectal and prostate cancer.

The clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Aslin said the location of the former urgent and primary care center is still in use. The building houses the Wise Health System IT department and is used for training and meeting space.