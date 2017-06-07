Uniting Bridgeport: Event tackles issues facing Hispanic community

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

A civic engagement event in Bridgeport Friday inspired multiple attendees to ask about starting the U.S. naturalization process.

Building Bridges for a Stronger Bridgeport brought together several organizations to answer questions about becoming a citizen, voting rights, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other topics. Organizer Kevin Lopez, a Bridgeport city council member, estimated more than 100 people attended. Lopez and Gabe Rangel, a family minister at First United Methodist Church in Bridgeport, came up with the idea for the event.

“With new laws and new government policies, there are a lot of concerns for many families,” Lopez said in his opening speech. “There’s a lot of misinformation out there as well. Mr. Rangel and I thought it would be a good idea to provide accurate information from experts in order to inform, lessen fears and hopefully help people with their goals.”

Lopez said he’d discussed the repercussions of Senate Bill 4 with Bridgeport Police Chief Steve Stanford and learned that Bridgeport PD will not ask about immigration status during minor traffic stops or when a person is a victim of or witnesses a crime. SB 4 allows officers to question the immigration status of those they legally retain.

“However, if you have committed a violent crime, which includes violence against a family member, or if you’re a repeat offender of misdemeanor crimes your immigration status will be checked,” Lopez said.

He also encouraged everyone to register to vote if they’re able.

Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader discussed photo ID laws, mentioning that the newly passed Senate Bill 5 allows voters to use documents with their name and address, like utility bills, in place of photo IDs if they sign a statement explaining why they don’t have a photo ID.

“We don’t care how you vote, we just want you to vote,” Srader said.

Catholic Charities Dallas gave a presentation in Spanish concerning the steps and requirements to become a U.S. citizen and the benefits that come with citizen status.

“You have the right to participate, you have the right to vote in local elections and for president of the United States,” Nubia Torres of Catholic Charities said, emphasizing voting as one of the most important aspects of citizenship.

Catholic Charities also talked about the citizenship test and said there are classes and books available for study practice.

Attorneys from the law office of Eric Cedillo answered questions on legal issues, including rights to invoke when questioned by police. Attorney Julia Blackmon talked about how SB 4 will not apply to hospitals, religious organizations, charter or public schools, universities or public health departments.

A representative from the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas discussed the services the consulate provides to Mexican citizens and said if a Mexican citizen is detained in the U.S. they may contact the consulate for assistance. Mexico also has a federal program, Somos Mexicanos (We’re Mexican), focused on helping deportees find jobs and access health care and education in Mexico after deportation.

Overall, Lopez said the program was a success and they’d like to plan another Building Bridges event in a few months to reach more people.