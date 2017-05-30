Turn in unused prescription drugs Saturday

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Police Department

Bridgeport Police Department is once again participating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in a Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday.

The public is invited to bring expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to the police department, 1000 Thompson St., for disposal 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. No liquids or sharps are accepted.

Lt. Todd Low with Bridgeport PD said their property technician will be available on site to answer questions.

All collected prescription drugs will be sent to the DEA.

The Bridgeport Police Department has had a drug take-back box in its lobby since June 1, 2016.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about Saturday’s Take-Back Day, go to the DEA Diversion website, deadiversion.usdoj.gov, or call Bridgeport Police Department at 940-683-3430.