Turkeys in disguise

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Elementary School

The Messenger visited Amanda Serafin’s first-grade class at Bridgeport Elementary school last Friday, and the students showed us some special turkeys they designed. For a project, they had to create a turkey wearing a disguise then write a journal entry describing that turkey. Then they would read the journal entries and their classmates would guess which turkey belonged to them.

MARISOL REYNA

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?

MR: It’s a cupcake. It has a cherry.

WCM: How did you come up with a cupcake?

MR: I saw it on my phone and it looked cute so I came up with it.

WCM: And what is your favorite Thanksgiving food?

MR: Turkey.

JAMES MORROW

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?

JM: It’s red and blue and yellow and purple.

WCM: What is he wearing?

JM: Clothes.

WCM: Is he an old man turkey?

JM: [James nods.]

WCM: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

JM: Ham.

NICHOLAS CORTEZ

WCM: Can you tell me about your turkey?

NC: The sparkly stuff on his wings is one giant ninja star, and he has a red belt and yellow feet and he has a… [Nicholas points to the wattle] I don’t know what it’s called, but it’s red. And he has a black mask.

WCM: Why a ninja turkey?

NC: Because I really like ninja stuff and I have lots of ninja books.

WCM: And what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

NC: I kind of have two. We don’t really eat turkey. We eat ham, and I like cranberry sauce.

ANDRES MARTINEZ

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?

AM: My turkey is a welder.

WCM: He’s a welder! Why did you make a welder turkey?

AM: My dad wanted to make a welder.

WCM: Does your dad like to weld?

AM: Yeah.

WCM: All right, and what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

AM: Turkey.

CORBIN WALL

WCM: Tell us about your turkey.

CW: He a blue body with a star on it, and he has a mask with an A on it. It has a white and red and blue shield with a star on it.

WCM: Who does it look like?

CW: Captain America.

WCM: Is he your favorite superhero?

CW: [Corbin nods.]

WCM: And what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

CW: Turkey.

KAYLEE CASTILLO

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?

KC: It’s a rabbit.

WCM: Why did you come up with a rabbit turkey?

KC: My mom, she made it.

WCM: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?

KC: Turkey.