Turkeys in disguise

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The Messenger visited Amanda Serafin’s first-grade class at Bridgeport Elementary school last Friday, and the students showed us some special turkeys they designed. For a project, they had to create a turkey wearing a disguise then write a journal entry describing that turkey. Then they would read the journal entries and their classmates would guess which turkey belonged to them.

Reyna

Messenger photo by Joe Duty

MARISOL REYNA

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
MR: It’s a cupcake. It has a cherry.

WCM: How did you come up with a cupcake?
MR: I saw it on my phone and it looked cute so I came up with it.

WCM: And what is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
MR: Turkey.

Morrow

Messenger photo by Joe Duty

JAMES MORROW

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
JM: It’s red and blue and yellow and purple.

WCM: What is he wearing?
JM: Clothes.

WCM: Is he an old man turkey?
JM: [James nods.]

WCM: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
JM: Ham.

Cortez

Messenger photo by Joe Duty

NICHOLAS CORTEZ

WCM: Can you tell me about your turkey?
NC: The sparkly stuff on his wings is one giant ninja star, and he has a red belt and yellow feet and he has a… [Nicholas points to the wattle] I don’t know what it’s called, but it’s red. And he has a black mask.

WCM: Why a ninja turkey?
NC: Because I really like ninja stuff and I have lots of ninja books.

WCM: And what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
NC: I kind of have two. We don’t really eat turkey. We eat ham, and I like cranberry sauce.

Martinez

Messenger photo by Joe Duty

ANDRES MARTINEZ

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
AM: My turkey is a welder.

WCM: He’s a welder! Why did you make a welder turkey?
AM: My dad wanted to make a welder.

WCM: Does your dad like to weld?
AM: Yeah.

WCM: All right, and what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
AM: Turkey.

Wall

Messenger photo by Joe Duty

CORBIN WALL

WCM: Tell us about your turkey.
CW: He a blue body with a star on it, and he has a mask with an A on it. It has a white and red and blue shield with a star on it.

WCM: Who does it look like?
CW: Captain America.

WCM: Is he your favorite superhero?
CW: [Corbin nods.]

WCM: And what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
CW: Turkey.

Castillo

Messenger photo by Joe Duty

KAYLEE CASTILLO

WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
KC: It’s a rabbit.

WCM: Why did you come up with a rabbit turkey?
KC: My mom, she made it.

WCM: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
KC: Turkey.


