Turkeys in disguise

The Messenger visited Amanda Serafin’s first-grade class at Bridgeport Elementary school last Friday, and the students showed us some special turkeys they designed. For a project, they had to create a turkey wearing a disguise then write a journal entry describing that turkey. Then they would read the journal entries and their classmates would guess which turkey belonged to them.
MARISOL REYNA
WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
MR: It’s a cupcake. It has a cherry.
WCM: How did you come up with a cupcake?
MR: I saw it on my phone and it looked cute so I came up with it.
WCM: And what is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
MR: Turkey.
JAMES MORROW
WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
JM: It’s red and blue and yellow and purple.
WCM: What is he wearing?
JM: Clothes.
WCM: Is he an old man turkey?
JM: [James nods.]
WCM: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
JM: Ham.
NICHOLAS CORTEZ
WCM: Can you tell me about your turkey?
NC: The sparkly stuff on his wings is one giant ninja star, and he has a red belt and yellow feet and he has a… [Nicholas points to the wattle] I don’t know what it’s called, but it’s red. And he has a black mask.
WCM: Why a ninja turkey?
NC: Because I really like ninja stuff and I have lots of ninja books.
WCM: And what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
NC: I kind of have two. We don’t really eat turkey. We eat ham, and I like cranberry sauce.
ANDRES MARTINEZ
WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
AM: My turkey is a welder.
WCM: He’s a welder! Why did you make a welder turkey?
AM: My dad wanted to make a welder.
WCM: Does your dad like to weld?
AM: Yeah.
WCM: All right, and what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
AM: Turkey.
CORBIN WALL
WCM: Tell us about your turkey.
CW: He a blue body with a star on it, and he has a mask with an A on it. It has a white and red and blue shield with a star on it.
WCM: Who does it look like?
CW: Captain America.
WCM: Is he your favorite superhero?
CW: [Corbin nods.]
WCM: And what’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
CW: Turkey.
KAYLEE CASTILLO
WCM: Can you tell us about your turkey?
KC: It’s a rabbit.
WCM: Why did you come up with a rabbit turkey?
KC: My mom, she made it.
WCM: What’s your favorite Thanksgiving food?
KC: Turkey.