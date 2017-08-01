TRWD releasing water from lake

By David Talley | Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017



The Tarrant Regional Water District is releasing water from Lake Bridgeport, a spokesman for the district confirmed Monday.

TRWD Communications Manager Chad Lorance said the district started a low flow release from the lake about two weeks ago to help meet demands downstream in Tarrant County.

Lorance explained the release as an annual occurrence and “part of our regular water supply plan to offset the high summer demands.”

“The good news is these releases … are occurring much later than normal this summer because of the beneficial rains that fell in July,” Lorance said.

The National Weather Service reported Lake Bridgeport received 5.62 inches of rain in July. DFW Airport received 4.12 inches.

The lake was listed at 835.46 feet, or .54 under conservation level Monday.