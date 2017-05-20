Truck stolen while being towed

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, May 20, 2017

Tags: Newark

A vehicle was stolen off of a moving tow truck following a police pursuit last weekend in Newark.

Captain Wes Wallace with the Wise County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and reckless driving in the area of County Road 4859 and Rogers Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14, but the driver attempted to drive away.

The suspect drove onto private property and then fled on foot.

Officers found the pickup unoccupied and began to search the area for the suspect.

Officers also searched the pickup and recovered evidence before calling for a tow truck to take the vehicle to the impound yard.

After picking up the vehicle, the tow truck headed north on Farm Road 718 until something unusual occurred.

“The subject, likely at a stop sign, got into the vehicle and was able to get the vehicle off the tow truck and drive off,” Wallace said.

According to an officer’s report, the tow truck was traveling around 60 miles per hour when the driver reported that the pickup’s brake lights came on. The pickup was then able to come loose from the wheel lift, locked up in the street and went into a ditch, leaving pieces of the hitch scattered along the roadway.

The pickup was then seen driving off at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

Officers responded to that location and attempted to find the pickup, but they could not locate the vehicle, which is described as a gray 1989 Chevy Silverado 1500.

The truck is now listed as stolen.

Wallace said the sheriff’s office is still trying to locate the vehicle and determine who was driving. In addition to possible charges from the original traffic stop, including speeding, the suspect could face charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, theft of a vehicle and tampering with evidence.