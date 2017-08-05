Trial set for Parr

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, August 5, 2017

Precinct 3 Constable Doug Parr will face nine felony charges in a jury trial Sept. 19 in the 271st District Court.

Judge Roger Towery will hear the case.

Parr was indicted in March for theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a third degree felony; abuse of official capacity greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony; and seven counts of tampering with government record defraud/harm, state jail felonies. All of the charges relate to Parr’s use of a county gas card and county vehicle between April 17, 2013, and June 28, 2016.

According to the indictments, the theft and abuse of official capacity charges stem from Parr allegedly using fuel purchased with his county gas card for “non-governmental purposes.”

The theft charge would normally be a state jail felony but was enhanced because Parr is an elected official. If convicted, the punishment range is two to 10 years in the state penitentiary and a fine up to $10,000.

The punishment range for abuse of official capacity is six months to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

The indictments state Parr tampered with government records by knowingly making false entries in the fuel mileage log for his county vehicle by regularly entering his mileage as “1.”

Each count carries potential jail time of six months to two years and a fine up to $10,000.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in June filed a petition for the removal of Parr from his Precinct 3 post, and Towery was also appointed to that case.

County Attorney James Stainton said the original petition for removal included a request for a temporary removal until the criminal case is settled.

“The judge has not set that hearing yet,” he said. “I would prefer to have the temporary removal sometime sooner than the criminal trial, and I’m awaiting a response from Judge Towery.”

In the meantime, Parr is still a county employee. He was re-elected to another four-year term in November 2016.