Trendy father: Teen’s tweet highlights bond with dad, goes viral

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, June 17, 2017

Tags: Alvord

Jason and Brittany Gayler have a good relationship for a father and daughter, emphasized by two photos they took together, more than 13 years apart – one of Jason walking Brittany to school on her first day of kindergarten, the other of them walking to Alvord High School on the last day of her senior year.

Brittany posted the photos on Twitter, thinking maybe her followers would enjoy them.

“We never, ever dreamed it would ever go viral,” Jason said.

Less than a month after Brittany made the post, it’s been retweeted more than 15,000 times and favorited by more than 64,000 accounts.

“The first two days I got like 300 likes, and then all of sudden a week passed and it was way up there,” Brittany said. “I had to turn my notifications off. It was crazy.”

Tweets flooded in, calling the pictures “pure” and “cute” and “sweet.” Strangers thanked Brittany for sharing the photos.

“I think it’s great that someone was able to look at it, and it either benefits them or brings back a memory of them doing the same thing with their child,” Jason said. “A lot of comments refer to ‘thank you for making me remember.'”

A lot of the comments also refer to how handsome the Internet community thinks Jason is, which led to a lot of teasing at work for him. Brittany acknowledged it felt a bit weird for strangers to talk about her father’s looks.

“To be honest, whenever they started commenting on my dad’s age I was like, ‘oh, he does look kind of the same,'” she said. “I found it hysterical.”

Then media outlets picked up the tweet, and the Gaylers were featured everywhere from Huffington Post to CNN. For Brittany, Buzzfeed asking to do a story cemented that this tweet was a big deal.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is real,'” Brittany said.

Jason didn’t understand why his daughter felt so excited, at least at first.

“[Buzzfeed] is fun to read, but you know, I’m kind of old school,” he said. “My reality hit when the “Today” show picked it up. I was like, ‘Holy crap, that’s a million eyes!'”

They tried to keep up with all the comments, but soon so many outlets posted the story that it was impossible to do so. The Gaylers are thankful for the messages they did get the chance to read.

“All the comments that were like, ‘hey, what a great dad.’ It doesn’t make me a great dad, but it does give me a bit of reassurance that ‘hey, you’re doing good,'” Jason said.

Of course, the two pictures the world has seen show only two moments in their relationship. The Gaylers argue like any other father and daughter, but at the end of the day, Brittany said, “he’s like my best friend.” The two travel together frequently for Brittany’s softball tournaments, and they say those times built their relationship.

Jason said he tries to be hard on her when she needs it, but the two of them share a uniquely close bond that even his wife doesn’t fully understand.

“We’ll fight and say things to each other we probably shouldn’t, but two minutes down the road we’re laughing,” he said.

That bond was highlighted recently not only through the viral tweet, but also when Brittany was injured in a bad bicycle accident a few weeks ago and throughout the following recovery process.

“I’m so lucky to have my dad with me through the whole thing,” Brittany said.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Jason added.

Their love for each other extends beyond 15 minutes of fame.

“A father’s love for his daughter, to me, is untouchable,” Jason said. “I don’t think kryptonite could even take it away.”