Trail build Saturday

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation is asking volunteers to help the city continue building its hiking and biking trails this Saturday.

Volunteers will meet behind T-Top Manufacturing at 278 George Mitchell Parkway at 8 a.m. and work on the trails until noon.

Bring gloves, long pants (no shorts), water, loppers, steel rakes, blowers, push mowers, hand tree saws and weed eaters, if you have them.

The city received a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant for the build in 2014. It hired Shadow Trail Design to construct intermediate and advanced trails but is using volunteers for the beginner loop. By the time the trails are finished, they will loop 11.7 miles through 200 acres of the Northwest OHV Park.