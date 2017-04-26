Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Tags: Crime, Rhome

An early morning traffic stop in Rhome last week led to the discovery of several types of drugs and three arrests.

According to information provided by the Rhome Police Department, officer Brody Brown stopped a passenger car on the U.S. 81/287 service road around 1:05 a.m. on April 19 after the driver failed to use a turn signal.

Brown discovered Xanax, cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana in the vehicle as well as electronic scales and a .38 special revolver.

Three people in the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Wise County Jail.

Bernard Michael Klimaszewski, 22, of Aubrey was charged with two second degree felony counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 in an amount of 1-4 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana 2-4 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was released the same day after posting bond totaling $60,000.

Haley Elizabeth Poling, 21, of Aubrey was charged with two counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 in an amount of 1-4 grams, a state jail felony charge of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 3/4 in an amount less than 28 grams and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana 2-4 ounces. She was released April 21 after posting bond totaling $60,000.

Zachary Preston Burchard-Burton, 20, of Aubrey was charged with the class C misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted bond of $500 the same day and was released.