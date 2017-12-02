Toy Run set for Sunday

By Messenger Staff | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Christmas, Decatur, Toy Run

Motorcycle riders from across North Texas will roar into Decatur Sunday for the annual Wise County Toy Run.

The ride runs from Decatur to Bridgeport with bikers toting toy donations for local children in need.

Registration is 10 a.m. to noon at the McCarroll Middle School parking lot at the football field on West Thompson Street. The parade of bikes leaves the lot at 12:30 p.m., cruising through Decatur before hitting U.S. 380 and going west.

In Bridgeport, the group will congregate at Harwood Park for food, door prizes and raffles.

Each rider should bring at least one unwrapped toy for a 1- to 12-year-old child or a $10 minimum donation.