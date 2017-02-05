Toy drive to benefit young trauma victims

By David Talley | Published Saturday, February 4, 2017

Tags: Alvord

The mental aftermath of a car wreck or house fire can be just as dangerous as any physical injury.

Young children, deeply affected by the event, can be traumatized. But one group is trying to comfort both the children involved in traumatic events and the police officers and firefighters who respond to them.

The National Honor Society at Alvord High School is holding a teddy bear donation drive, with plans to donate the plush bears, and other stuffed animals, to local police and fire departments. The first responders can, in turn, give the toys to young trauma victims.

“When there’s something traumatic that happens, say there’s a fire or an accident, and there’s a kid there that loses their parents or something bad happens to their parents, they can give them one to comfort them so they’re not as scared,” said Alvord NHS President Karissa Woodall.

Woodall said her family originally held their own drive to donate stuffed animals, cleaning out their home and taking unused toys to area police and fire stations.

There are dropoff boxes at every school campus and also at Top Dog Learning Center and Reflections of You salon in Alvord. New and used toys will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 10. In addition to Alvord and Decatur Fire Departments and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Woodall said some toys will also be given to Wise Health System in Decatur.

“I’d heard of some people going to bigger hospitals like Cook Children’s Hospital and bringing them there, but we thought about bringing them to Decatur because it’s closer to home,” Woodall said.

She brought the idea to NHS sponsor Mechelle Wright, who gave it the stamp of approval.

“We knew we were looking for another service project for the spring, and they approached me and said, ‘Can we do this?'” she said. “We’re wanting to end it on the 10th, so we can get them delivered right before Valentine’s Day, in case the hospital would like to deliver some to anybody that’s in the hospital that needs a little Valentine.”

Woodall also said they thought the timing of the drive would boost donations. “We thought it’d be a good time to do this around Valentine’s Day because any store you walk into, you’ll see a bunch of stuffed animals,” she said. “It’s easy to get one and donate.”