Townsend to retire in August

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Decatur ISD Superintendent Rod Townsend announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of the school year.

Townsend told the school board about his decision during a closed session at Monday’s meeting, and the school district announced Townsend’s decision with a news release Tuesday morning.

The superintendent said Tuesday afternoon it’s hard to walk away, but he felt the timing was right.

“It’s probably one of the single most difficult decisions I’ve ever made,” he said. “But I just felt like it was time, and I think everyone involved will be better because of it.”

Last month, the school board extended Townsend’s contract through the year 2020 and provided a 3.3 percent salary increase. Townsend said the reason he didn’t announce his decision to retire at that time was because he was still trying to get his retirement in place. Since that board meeting, Townsend said he has been able to meet with a representative with the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and his own financial adviser.

Townsend will continue to serve as superintendent through Aug. 31, 2017. He said he’s got key positions that need to be filled before then, including assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction and maintenance and facilities director. Judi Bell and Merl Pryor are both retiring from those positions this year.

In the news release, board President Jeff Alling praised Townsend’s work for the district over the past seven years.

“Mr. Townsend has exhibited commitment and dedication to the Decatur ISD vision and goals,” Alling said. “He has admirably provided leadership while maintaining high-quality staff and improving our facilities to portray the excellence of our community.”

The school board is expected to speak with a representative from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) at next month’s meeting to begin the process of selecting a new superintendent. Townsend said the board will likely try to name a lone finalist by July 1.

Townsend said he expects the quality of Decatur ISD to draw many strong candidates for the position.

“We have just a wonderful faculty and staff, a rock solid board, and while everyone in the community might not have agreed with every decision that we’ve made, I can guarantee you those board members made those decisions with the best interest of kids in mind,” he said. “Every conversation that took place was always about what is best for kids, and I appreciate that about this board, because they really do put kids first and that’s important.”

While he is retiring from school business, Townsend said he’s not retiring from working. He said he’s got “two or three” options on the table and expects to still work two or three days a week.

One of his post-retirement plans includes spending more time on his cattle operation in his hometown of Rochester in West Texas. He said he also looks forward to traveling with his wife and spending more time with his kids and grandchildren.

Decatur will remain his home, Townsend said.

Prior to coming to Decatur, Townsend served as superintendent at Hico ISD for 11 years. He began his career at Rochester ISD, where he worked for 17 years.

Townsend served as president of the Texas Association of School Administrators in 2011-2012.