‘Tis the season for voter registration cards

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Tags: Election

Before local residents start getting Christmas cards, they can expect to see a different kind of card arriving in their mailboxes.

New voter registration cards are being mailed out to Wise County residents.

Wise County Elections Administrator Sabra Srader said the nearly 40,000 cards will be sent to registered voters in the county between Nov. 15 and Dec. 5.

The cards are sent out every odd year, and this year’s cards are yellow.

About 4,000 cards are being sent out per day over the three-week period, so registered voters may receive their cards at different times.

Srader said her office usually receives calls from concerned residents who say their spouse received their card in the mail on a certain date, but theirs didn’t arrive with it.

Not to worry, she said.

“They aren’t sent out alphabetically, it goes by the unique voter number, so two people in the same household may not get their cards on the same day,” Srader explained.

If your voter registration card hasn’t arrived by Dec. 11, call the elections office at 940-626-4453.

And if you haven’t received a Christmas card by that date, well, there’s still plenty of time before Dec. 25.