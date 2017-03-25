NEWS HEADLINES

Tired driver veers into oncoming traffic

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017
Smashed

SMASHED – A minivan crossed into the opposite lane of traffic on Farm Road 51 in Decatur early Thursday morning and hit this Jeep. The driver of the Jeep refused treatment at the scene. The minivan driver was taken to Wise Health System. Messenger photo by Joe Duty

A teen was transported to Wise Health System Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Farm Road 51 South at Medical Center Drive in Decatur.

Edward Anguish, 17, of Decatur was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident at 6:10 a.m.

Anguish’s minivan collided with a Jeep driven by Payeton Becker, 20, after it crossed from the northbound lane into southbound traffic.

“The minivan driver said he fell asleep and veered into the other lane,” said Decatur Police Officer Corey Bosworth.

Becker refused treatment at the scene.

The accident was cleaned up and the road open by 7 a.m.


