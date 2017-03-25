Tired driver veers into oncoming traffic

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, March 25, 2017

Tags: Decatur, wreck

A teen was transported to Wise Health System Thursday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on Farm Road 51 South at Medical Center Drive in Decatur.

Edward Anguish, 17, of Decatur was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident at 6:10 a.m.

Anguish’s minivan collided with a Jeep driven by Payeton Becker, 20, after it crossed from the northbound lane into southbound traffic.

“The minivan driver said he fell asleep and veered into the other lane,” said Decatur Police Officer Corey Bosworth.

Becker refused treatment at the scene.

The accident was cleaned up and the road open by 7 a.m.