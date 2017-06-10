Three flown from 380 crash

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, June 10, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Three people were flown to Fort Worth hospitals from the scene of a wreck on U.S. 380 in Decatur Thursday around noon.

According to Decatur Police Sgt. Calvin Beatty, a passenger car driven by Amr Takieldeen of Wichita Falls tried to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. 380 from the U.S. 81/287 exit ramp, crossing directly in front of an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler, driven by Juan Villafranco of Celina, couldn’t brake in time and hit the passenger car on the driver’s side.

The three occupants of the passenger car – Takieldeen, Mona Kamel El-Sayed Mahmoud of Wichita Falls and a 5-year-old child – were flown from the scene. Takieldeen and Mahmoud were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, and the child was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Beatty said that as of Thursday afternoon the child was in stable condition and the adults were in critical condition. Villafranco was uninjured.

Troy Jones, the driver of another 18-wheeler who witnessed the wreck, stopped to help the occupants of the passenger car. He punched out a window with his bare hand to pull the child out.

“I panicked I guess, and I punched the window,” Jones said. “I had a crowbar in the truck, but I had to help them right then.”

Jones sat comforting the child until emergency personnel arrived.

Wise County EMS, Decatur police and fire departments, Wise County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Air Evac Lifeteam 68, CareFlite and PHI Air Medical responded.