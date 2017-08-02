Thornberry investigates local broadband concerns

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Wise County citizens’ unhappiness with their internet service could inspire action in Washington.

District 13 Congressman Mac Thornberry met with Wise County Judge J.D. Clark Monday to discuss the recent broadband internet infrastructure survey the county initiated in a partnership with Bridgeport and Decatur economic development corporations. Ninety-four percent of the 54 businesses who returned the surveys were not happy with their internet speeds.

Thornberry said Congress will potentially be working on an infrastructure bill in the fall, and part of that bill might deal with funding broadband infrastructure in rural communities. Thornberry came to Clark to discuss possible ways to expand internet service capabilities in rural areas. At recent public meetings it’s been mentioned the county could play a more active role in bringing in internet providers by building towers and laying fiber to set the groundwork.

“It’s particularly interesting to me that Wise County is looking to see how they can make progress incrementally but also thinking ahead,” Thornberry said.

While there is federal money to support projects like those the county is discussing, Thornberry said it tends to be loans more often than grants.

Getting more funding for broadband infrastructure will be tied to the tax reform bill the Trump administration wants Congress to focus on in the fall. Thornberry said the idea is if the tax reform goes as planned and taxes are lowered, companies that have kept money overseas due to high tax rates would bring it back, giving the federal government more money to spend on infrastructure.

“Then the question is, how do you disperse it out?” Thornberry said.

The states are generally left to their own devices when it comes to dispersing infrastructure funds, and Thornberry said one of the things he wants to focus on in the upcoming fall session is finding ways to make sure rural counties see some of that federal funding, and then including broadband with roads, electricity, sewage and other infrastructure.

But, he says, “I don’t know that we would want to dictate how that money would be used.”

The county plans to meet with Design Nine, the technology company that issued the broadband survey, in August to discuss more immediate ways to upgrade the county’s local broadband service.