Thinking outside the box; Project applies creative principles to simple structure

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017

If the most important parts of your life were built into a box, what would it look like?

Decatur’s McCarroll Middle School students in Dede Diaczenko’s art class answered that question with boxes of their own, made from clay and featuring designs representing different aspects of their lives.

“Your box has a little bit of you in it,” said student Izaac Trejo.

All the boxes will be displayed at the Poetry and Pottery show 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Decatur Visitors Center.

The sides of Trejo’s box is adorned with everything from lily pads, representing his respect for nature, to a matrix-inspired pattern, signifying his love for technology.

Diaczenko said before students started creating their boxes, they were asked to write a poem about their lives. They then picked six elements from the poem to be represented on their box. After cutting six even squares to form the sides, students could either add extra pieces or roll patterns into the squares before forming the box and firing it in a kiln.

“It’s not a simple process,” Diaczenko said. “We had a guest come in to give specific lessons in additive sculpture work and slab building.”

She said opening the art to the public is a great way to reward the young artists and show off what the McCarroll art program is doing. The Decatur Education Foundation grant that helped fund the project also requires a public show. The art class boxes will be displayed on exhibit structures built by Jarrett Blessing’s middle school industrial technology class.

“The idea is for them to bring their parents, so they can show it off,” Diaczenko said. “Their poetry will be there also so you can read it with the box.”

PERSONAL INSIGHT

“So if you read my poem, you’ll know what each of the sides are talking about. One side is just for my dog. He finds armadillos in the backyard, so I’ve got a few here. I’ve also got a side for my dog and cat in the backyard. Every time my dad drives me to school he puts the radio on, so one side has music notes. My mom is from the Philippines, so sometimes she’ll make Asian food, and I’ve got that on there.” – LeighAnn Sitzman

“My box has roses because they’re my favorite flower. This side is a football because my dad loves to play football, and then all of these other colors on the side remind me of how I love art so much, because colors tell stories.” – Deshae Collymore

“I made mine mostly based off of nature, with the lily pad and trees on one side. I also put my initials in the front with a Matrix theme, because I like technology. I added a brick pattern because I enjoy sitting by a fire a reading my books. Inside it’s just green, but I put the words, ‘It’s a secret’ from the video game ‘The Legend of Zelda.'” – Izaac Trejo