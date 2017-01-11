Teen’s death under investigation

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Tags: Alvord

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the weekend death of an Alvord High School student.

Sheriff Lane Akin said Kaely Ashton Beaver, 17, of Alvord was found unresponsive Sunday morning at an apartment in the 500 block of Franklin Street in Alvord.

Akin said Beaver had been spending the night with a couple of friends Saturday night and told her friends she felt nauseous. When her friends woke up around 10:30 Sunday morning, they were unable to wake up Beaver.

One of the parents who lived in the apartment attempted to perform CPR on Beaver, and Wise County EMS and the sheriff’s office were called to the apartment.

Akin said medics also performed CPR on Beaver but were unable to revive her. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow was called to the scene and pronounced Beaver dead.

Crime scene investigators were sent to the apartment to collect evidence.

Her body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy and toxicology, Akin said. That autopsy was performed Monday, and Akin said it could take four to six weeks to get the results, which will include the cause of death. He said there were no outward signs of trauma.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, he said.

“It’s a devastating situation for a community,” Akin said. “Our investigators will conduct additional interviews as we await the findings of the autopsy and toxicology.”

Beaver was a senior at AHS and a standout athlete during her time as a Bulldog.

She qualified for the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships in the shotput as a sophomore. She finished ninth in 2A with a throw of 30-7.75. She is the school record holder in the event.

Beaver was also a standout on the softball field for Alvord. She earned an All-Wise selection in 2016, hitting .417 and belting five homers for the District 12-2A champions.

Her service is 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur with burial at Jonestown Cemetery in Alvord. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Hawkins Funeral Home in Decatur is handling arrangements.