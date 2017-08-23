Teen charged with murder

By Brian Knox | Published August 23, 2017

A Rhome teenager was caught Monday and has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a family member last Friday.

The 15-year-old boy — who was not identified because he is a minor, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said — fled the scene of the shooting on Private Road 4732 in the Diamond Ridge neighborhood north of Rhome on a black Suzuki motorcycle late Friday night.

The suspect was arrested late Monday night in Albuquerque, N.M.

Officers who responded to a call about a disturbance at the home Friday around 10 p.m. found David Oakes, 49, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other family members were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

The shooting came after the boy and Oakes had been arguing.

“A 911 call was received from the wife of the deceased,” Akin said. “She was in the closet and mostly whispering. You could hear angry shouting going on the background. It was obviously a very angry verbal disturbance.”

Akin said no gunshots were heard on the 911 call.

While the sheriff would confirm the suspect is a “relative of the household,” he did not want to say what the direct relationship was between Oakes and the suspect.

Investigators worked throughout the weekend and into the early part of this week trying to locate the boy. Akin said officers received a couple of vital clues Monday that helped them locate and apprehend the suspect.

“We were able to communicate with him by phone after we received a tip about his location and a cell phone number,” Akin said. “We were able to convince him to give himself up.”

The Albuquerque Police Department sent officers to a home in the city and found the suspect outside. He was arrested without incident, Akin said.

It is not known why the suspect fled to Albuquerque, since it does not appear any of the suspect’s friends or family live there, Akin said. He added it appears the boy rode the motorcycle the entire way.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office investigators went to Albuquerque Tuesday to bring the suspect back to Wise County and to attempt to locate the .38 revolver used in the shooting.

Oakes’ body was sent to the Dallas County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Akin said the shooting appears to be “totally unrelated” to the ongoing shooting investigation that left two men in Alvord injured two weeks ago.

Richard Greene contributed to this report.