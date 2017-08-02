Team player: Whitis says working together key to success

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Decatur

Dr. Judi Whitis’ leadership style, focused largely on teamwork, may have started the day she was born.

She’s a triplet, so it kind of comes with the territory.

“It has given me a perspective of doing things as a team, how it all works, and tolerance, for sure,” the new Decatur superintendent said.

Those lessons in teamwork that began with her and her two brothers continue to play a big role as she leads an administration team tasked with providing quality education to local students.

“I think it takes everybody doing their part,” she said. “Everybody brings different talents and skills, so really capitalizing on that and the strength of what we have as a team – that’s the way we’re going to do business.”

While she’s only been in town a few weeks, Whitis said she has received a warm welcome. She’s learning as much as she can about the town and the district.

She’s even taken part in one of Wise County’s oldest traditions: a visit to the Wise County Old Settlers Reunion.

“It was a really good experience,” she said. “I met a lot of fantastic people and had a lot of fun. It gave me a good perspective of a lot of people around here and the traditions.”

Whitis said she’s been doing her homework about the district, seeing what areas might need to be addressed.

And while she plans on maintaining high expectations and high standards for the district, it doesn’t mean any big changes are coming just for the sake of change.

“The best advice I ever received was don’t even move a trash can lid for the first nine months,” she said.

Working in the education field was something she felt called to do at an early age. She attended Angelo State where she earned an undergraduate degree in elementary education. Whitis earned a master’s of education at Texas State University in 1993 and her doctorate of education at Texas Tech University in 2010.

The majority of her career was spent as an assistant superintendent in the Burnet and Lampasas school districts where she focused on curriculum and instruction.

She began her tenure as a superintendent with Fort Davis ISD in far West Texas, and she most recently served as superintendent at Valley Mills ISD in Central Texas.

After serving as superintendent at smaller districts, Whitis said she wanted to come back to a larger district like Decatur.

“Decatur being such a well-respected district, it was just a natural fit to want to take that next step,” she said. “Every place is different. You do what you can while you’re there to make it better from the day that you arrive, that’s the goal.”

With the first day of school only a couple of weeks away, Whitis said she’s looking forward to a great school year and seeing what can be accomplished with her new team.