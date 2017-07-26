Tax values bolstered by real estate

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017



Certified tax values rose throughout most of the county, buoyed by increases in real estate values across the board.

According to the certified values released by Chief Appraiser Mickey Hand, Wise County will see an overall increase of 3.1 percent, bringing total taxable values to $6,434,419,903. The county’s real estate values increased by 11.1 percent with $135,043,569 in new construction.

Chief Appraiser Mickey Hand said increased real estate values were frustrating to property owners, but Wise County is not an isolated case.

“It’s happened all over Texas,” he said. “We’re not the only ones facing these hurdles.”

The appraisal district appointed three hearing panels this year because the number of protests filed soared to 4,650. Hand said there are usually 1,600 to 1,800 protests filed.

Hand said individual hearings are scheduled for every protest, but of those filed this year, only 639 had a hearing, compared to 345 last year.

Hand explained that property owners didn’t show up to 445 protest hearings. He noted 1,600 withdrew their complaints, and there were many issues settled prior to the scheduled hearings.

Even though not every property owner is planning to sell their home, the values are driven by the real estate market, he said. The appraisal district is audited by the state to make sure property values are set according to the market.

“We’re just following the rules the state sets,” he said. “People that came to ARB with information, comparative estimates, etc., by and large feel pretty good right now. If you’ll bring us estimates, pictures … show us your problems, we can help you.”

All Wise County cities and all school districts with the exception of Slidell ISD saw an overall increase in values.

The city of Newark saw the most positive growth with an overall increase 18.3 percent. The town will earn 19.7 percent more in real estate value this year. Bridgeport sits at the bottom of the list, but the city still saw an overall increase of 1.2 percent for a total of $363,692,278, with nearly $3 million in new construction.

Decatur’s values increased by 5.4 percent overall, bringing the city’s total taxable value to $644,701,301, the most of any Wise County town. Decatur’s real estate values were upped by 7 percent.

Alvord, Aurora, Boyd, Chico, New Fairview, Paradise, Rhome and Runaway Bay also saw a rise in total and real estate values, with Runaway Bay hitting double digits in overall change at 11.3 percent. And Newark wasn’t the only town to see double digit growth in real estate – Aurora, New Fairview, Paradise, Rhome and Runaway Bay all surpassed the 10 percent mark.

Every Wise County school district with the exception of Chico ISD saw double digit increases in real estate value as well. Paradise ISD experienced the most overall growth at 11.2 percent.

Bridgeport ISD saw a slight overall increase of 1.3 percent, and Chico increased 8.8 percent. Notably Decatur, Alvord and Boyd school districts were predicted to see a drop in overall taxable values in May, but all three schools received an overall increase at 4.1, 1 and 3.9 percent, respectively. Decatur ISD has the greatest overall taxable value at $1,973,155,567, followed by Bridgeport at $1,303,041,127.

Slidell ISD was the only district to drop in overall taxable values, down 10 percent to $188,761.326. The district lost 33.3 percent of its industrial values this year.

Mineral, business property and industrial values are still dropping across the county with a few exceptions. The city of Bridgeport saw the largest increase in mineral values 20.9 percent, while Paradise lost 34.7 percent of its mineral values. Business property values increased the most at Paradise ISD, and industrial values rose most sharply at Chico ISD.

Editor Kristen Tribe contributed to this report.