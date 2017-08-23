Tales from the trail: Although exact route uncertain, Chisholm Trail part of local history

By Racey Burden | Published August 23, 2017

For almost 20 years, ranchers drove cattle from San Antonio to the stockyards of Abilene, Kan., where they would be shipped north via train. Though it went by many names, the Chisholm Trail, as it’s popularly known, helped lift Texas out of the post-Civil War depression.

Whether the trail south of the river should be called the Chisholm Trail at all is still a matter of debate.

The name was taken from Jesse Chisholm, a Scottish-Cherokee trader who ran a route from Wichita through Indian Territory (present day Oklahoma) and down to the Red River beginning in 1864. As the Texas Historical Commission notes, Chisholm’s last name sounds a lot like Texas cattle baron John Chisum’s surname. Part of the confusion over whether Chisholm’s route extended into Texas may have been caused by those familiar with Chisum’s cattle drives.

Some historians say the trail that runs through North Texas should actually be called the Eastern Trail.

“I won’t take responsibility to change history,” Tom B. Saunders, a historian and curator of Fort Worth’s Longhorn herd, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2001. “I want people to know this is actually the Eastern Trail.”

Saunders’ great-great-uncle, George W. Saunders, was a member of the Old Trail Drivers’ Association, a group made up of retired ranch hands who actually drove cattle along the trails through Texas to Kansas. In 1931, the group wrote a resolution claiming that what the public was already calling Chisholm Trail was actually the Eastern Trail.

“…[we] offer this resolution obtained by knowledge of men who first drove cattle north,” it read, “merely in the interest that Texas history may be properly preserved to posterity.”

Local historian Rosalie Gregg agreed. She wrote a letter to the senior editor of the Handbook of Texas, Roy Barkley, in 1986 asking him to change all references to the Chisholm Trail to the Eastern Trail.

Wise County Historical Society President Kerry Clower said much of the credit for the popularity of the name Chisholm Trail goes to historian J. Frank Dobie, who labeled the trail as such in his writings. Clower also noted that there were several other trails in the area called by different names, and sometimes they blended together.

“So many trails would feed into the Chisholm, and they would change, too,” Clower said. “They weren’t static. Brush would grow and water would wash them away.”

Chisholm Trail, by that name or any other, likely cut through Wise County near the Denton County line. Some accounts say it went through Audubon, a ghost town just northeast of Alvord.

The cattle trails all started to die in the 1880s, killed by a combination of more railroads, barbed wire fences crossing what used to be open land and a quarantine placed on cattle by the state of Kansas.

“It wasn’t a long period of time that it was done,” Clower said of the Chisholm Trail. “By the time they started the railroads, they didn’t need the trails anymore.”

The lives of the herders are still celebrated in Decatur with Chisholm Trail Days, a festival honoring the county’s roots in ranching. Regardless of the trail name controversy, the celebration continues.

“A lot of people called that part of the trail the Chisholm,” Main Street Program Director Frieda Haley said. “It’s tied directly in because of the history of the Waggoners. They came here because of the cattle.”

The Waggoners, a famous Texas ranching family who built the El Castile mansion in Decatur, were just one (wealthy) example of those whose lives were impacted by cattle trails in North Texas. Thousands of cowboys worked the trail during its peak years, and some of them might have stopped by Decatur on their way north. A historical marker denoting that the trail came across Wise County sits outside the courthouse.

“It doesn’t mean the cows came across the square because they didn’t,” Haley said. “But the trail did pass within 10 miles of here, and the cowboys did come to town.”