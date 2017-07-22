Tale-wagging fun: Book club encourages reading and helping the community

By Brian Knox | Published Saturday, July 22, 2017

Tags: Decatur

A group of local kids are spending the summer fostering a love of reading and also helping out animals at a local shelter.

Carolyn Davis, the reading intervention teacher at Decatur’s Young Elementary, organized a book club for the second consecutive summer that meets for an hour each week.

“I had been reading a lot about what’s called the summer slide, how kids regress in the summer if they don’t continue some kind of reading, so that inspired me to do a book club over the summer. I sent out an invitation to our third graders and had a good response,” Davis said of the club’s beginning.

The club has met weekly throughout June and July at the Decatur Public Library.

The club has grown by word of mouth. This year, students in third, fourth and fifth grade make up the club.

Davis said the club tries to incorporate fun activities related to the books they read. For instance, earlier this summer the group read “Matilda” by Roald Dahl. When they were finished, they had a lunch that included items found in the book, including baked beans, lime Jello and chocolate cake.

“It was not well balanced, but it was fun,” Davis said.

The group also got to watch a private screening of the film version of the book at the Plaza Cinema 4.

The book club is currently reading “Fenway and Hattie” by Victoria Coe, and the kids were able visit with the author via Skype Wednesday morning.

Davis said students are excited to discover new authors whose books they haven’t read before.

“I’ve had some readers who are inspired to read more from the same author, and that’s what it’s all about to me is to encourage their growth in the reading,” she said.

Merari Ramos, 10, said her favorite part of the club is how reading takes you on an adventure.

“You get to go on an adventure like a third-person view, and you get to see what other people are doing in this other life,” she said.

The idea for the service project aspect began last year when an author shared information about a school in Louisiana that needed books after a flood. The kids raised money and sent a check to help out.

This year, Davis said the club decided to help out a little closer to home – the Wise County Animal Shelter.

The club is collecting blue Dawn dish washing soap, kitty litter, kitten food and bleach, and they have a collection box at Crown Home Furnishings in Decatur. Donations will be collected through July 26, and then the students will take a field trip to the shelter to deliver the donations.