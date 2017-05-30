Sweetwater closes, Brandi’s moves in

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, November 18, 2017

Sweetwater Cafe and Bakery on Decatur Square will serve its last meals Sunday before handing over the keys to Brandi’s Country Kitchen.

Sweetwater’s owners, the Nobles family, announced on Facebook Wednesday they’d decided to close for “personal and private reasons.” The Nobles tried to find a buyer who would keep Sweetwater open but were unable to find anyone who didn’t want to move in their own business.

“For all the customers and friends and guests we have made over the years, we wanted to say thank you,” the statement said. “Without you all, we would not have been able to freely give so much, to support so many wonderful causes, to create jobs and opportunities in our little amazing town and to be able to freely bless others.”

The Nobles also said they have another business venture planned for the future, but it won’t be a restaurant.

Brandi Davis, owner of Brandi’s Country Kitchen in Bridgeport, will start remodeling 112 W. Walnut next week. Davis said she hopes to open the newest branch of her restaurant in December.

“I’ve been in Bridgeport for 12 years, and my customers have been begging me to move to Decatur because some of them drive over here to eat,” Davis said.

The menu will be the same as the Bridgeport location’s, and Davis said they’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We’re excited to be in Decatur and to see what goes on over there,” Davis said. “And I’m very excited to be on the square.”

Brandi’s Country Kitchen isn’t the only new place coming to the square – Trinity Street Coffee Bar announced Friday its grand opening is Monday, Nov. 20. Its website lists anticipated hours as 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.