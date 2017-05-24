Suspects sought in string of burglaries

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Tags: Crimestoppers, Wise County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in multiple counties, including Wise, are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for a string of burglaries.

Captain Wes Wallace with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said two convenience stores in Wise County have been burglarized since late March – the Shell station at the corner of Texas 199 and Farm Road 920 on March 29 and the Time Out Texaco in Paradise on April 3.

Law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties, including Jack, Palo Pinto, Parker and Ellis, believe the same suspects have hit multiple convenience stores in their areas as well.

“They are hitting convenience stores, and the main items they are taking are cigarettes,” Wallace said. “… They are mainly hitting the rural areas on convenience stores that are kind of in areas of smaller population. They aren’t really hitting inside the cities.”

The suspects are breaking into the stores during the overnight hours when they are closed by popping open the doors.

Surveillance videos for both Wise County burglaries show two people – one larger built and one smaller built – wearing masks and baggy, long-sleeved shirts. In one robbery, the suspects are wearing all black, and a suspect is seen wearing a white shirt in the other burglary.

The two are seen getting into what appears to be a four-door SUV, possibly silver in color.

If you have information on the burglaries, contact Crime Stoppers of Wise County at 800-643-8477 or 940-627-8477, online at tipsubmit.com or text “WISETIP” plus your tip to 274637. You will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest of those responsible for these crimes.