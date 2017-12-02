Suspected drug courier arrested

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, December 2, 2017

Tags: Rhome

Rhome Police Department made a big bust Tuesday, arresting a man for allegedly hauling an estimated $150,000 worth of marijuana across state lines.

Officer Brody Brown made a traffic stop for speeding that resulted in the arrest of Bradley Jackson, 26, of Baton Rouge. Jackson had 42 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

Rhome PD believes Jackson is a commercial operation courier who was hauling the drug from California to Louisiana.

Brown was released from the Wise County Jail Tuesday after paying a $15,000 bond.

This was Rhome’s second marijuana bust in as many weeks. The department arrested Kevin Sanders, 39, of Anna for possession of marijuana 5 to 50 pounds on Nov. 19. He was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

The Texas Department of Public Safety officers also made a marijuana arrest late Tuesday.

According to DPS spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel, troopers stopped a southbound vehicle on U.S. 81/287 near County Road 2175 north of Decatur for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver and obtaining a consent to search the vehicle, the officer discovered 6 pounds of marijuana.

Manuel Alejandro Vega Lozada, 28, of Haslet and Javier Joel Rodriguez-Rios, 27, of Kissimmee, Fla., were arrested for possession of marijuana 5 to 50 pounds and display fictitious license plate. Rodriguez-Rios was also charged with forgery government/national institution/money/security. Both have posted bond and been released from the Wise County Jail.

Brian Knox contributed to this report.