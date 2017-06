By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017



Wise County Health Forum, an organization made up of local health and wellness groups, would like input from the public concerning health needs in the county.

A survey of 74 questions concerning health care access in Wise and surrounding counties will be used as part of the official Wise County Health Needs Assessment report that will be made public later in the year.

Anyone can fill out the survey, which can be found online at surveymonkey.com/r/2JSTD9V. Responses are anonymous.