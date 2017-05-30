Surprise sleet peppers county

By Richard Greene | Published Saturday, October 28, 2017



Wise County residents received a short surprise visit from Old Man Winter late Friday morning.

Even with temperatures in the low 40s, a few sleet pellets fell in Decatur and other portions of Wise County.

Matt Stalley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said a “small band of moisture in the mid-level of the atmosphere was producing a few ice pellets.”

The temperature was below freezing at 24,000 feet.

The moisture was not expected to stay in the area long.

Wise County is included in a freeze warning for Saturday morning with temperatures expected to be in the low 30s.

Stalley said following Saturday morning there will be a gradual warming trend with rain possible on Halloween Tuesday.