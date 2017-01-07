Superintendents furious over school ratings

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, January 7, 2017



School districts across Texas received their provisional A-F ratings from the Texas Education Agency this week, and the backlash against the proposed rating system was immediate, including from districts in Wise.

All Wise County schools met standard in 2016 under the current accountability system, which is why the list of “C”s, “D”s and “F”s those same schools received under the A-F system were so shocking, according to local superintendents.

The A-F accountability system was approved by the Texas State Legislature in 2015 and is expected to go into effect in August 2018. The letter grades released Friday were intended to show districts what they would have made had the A-F system been in place for 2016. The current statewide accountability system simply evaluates schools as either “met standard” or “requires improvement.”

Under the revamped system, each school would receive grades of A-F, with A-C considered acceptable, under five domains – student achievement (Domain I), student progress (Domain II), closing performance gaps (Domain III), postsecondary readiness (Domain IV) and student and community engagement (Domain V). Scores in student achievement, student progress and closing performance gaps, which all relate to standardized testing, account for 55 percent of the schools’ final score, postsecondary readiness counts for 35 percent and student and community engagement is 10 percent. The fifth domain, student and community engagement, was not evaluated in the provisional scores given out Friday, nor were schools and districts given overall grades.

Local superintendents and administrators, displeased with their districts’ “what if” scores, met with State Rep. Phil King Friday and criticized the ratings system. The meeting with King was originally scheduled for superintendents to talk with him about the 2017 legislative session, but the topic of the A-F system dominated the discussion.

King told the administrators that he believes Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath understands the concerns districts have about the methodology of the A-F ratings. Morath has called the system a “work in progress.”

“My gut tells me that system is not going to exist when the session ends, at least not the way it is now,” King said.

“My understanding is this was supposed to be a trial run. It was a trial run to find the problems, and I think it’s finding a whole lot of problems.”

Superintendents criticized the system for its methodology, which they believe to be nonsensical and ill-defined, and for making public schools look bad by assigning poor grades with little explanation to the same schools that have met the current accountability standards. The grading system seems designed so the state legislature can claim public schools are in terrible shape, Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland told King.

“You’re fixing to have a revolt of public educators because this A-F deal is humiliating to people,” Bland said. “It’s humiliating for a teacher to say, ‘You’re telling me I work in an ‘F’ campus.'”

One of the biggest complaints was how much the new system proposes to focus on standardized tests, when no educators present at the meeting would say they consider standardized testing the best measure of student progress. Chico Superintendent Don Elsom asked King why the legislature couldn’t flip the current system and give the community involvement domain a weight of 55 percent and the domains based on standardized testing a combined weight of 10 percent. Elsom said that parents are a far better judge of a school’s success than legislators.

Decatur Superintendent Rod Townsend said that in his opinion, the “met standard” versus “improvement required” system works far better than A-F scale, and the other administrators agreed. None wanted their districts to be ranked in comparison to all of Texas, which they feel the A-F system does.

“Ranking systems are not the same as accountability,” Alvord Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown said.

“It’s going to prevent good teachers from coming and drive good teachers out.”

The administrators also expressed concern that the new system would lead to a greater disparity between poor and wealthy districts, with parents flocking to move their children to schools with higher grades, especially if Texas moves to a school choice system. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is currently pushing for school choice legislation that would allow parents of students in low-performing schools to transfer to other educational settings such as private schools with the use of taxpayer dollars.

“This is a Trojan horse for segregation,” Elsom said. King was quick to dispute that statement, but the other superintendents stood by Elsom’s assessment.

Administrators also worried that the grades will encourage competition between districts, rather than collaboration.

“This pits us against each other,” Paradise Assistant Superintendent Patti Seckman said, “instead of working together.”

The general consensus was that even though a C and above is considered passing, the parents of students would not view the scores that way. Judi Bell, Decatur’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said, “Anything below an A means not good.”

“No one here is against accountability,” Townsend said, “but it has to be legitimate.”

King tried to reassure the administrators before he left that the A-F system is not finalized yet.

“I’m convinced the methodology is fundamentally flawed, and it’s got to be fixed,” he said. “These grades are a trial run, and they don’t reflect the quality of these schools.”

SUPERINTENDENTS EVALUATE THE A-F SYSTEM

The Messenger contacted the superintendents of Wise County schools after the provisional A-F rantings were released to get their initial reactions. Every district had schools with scores that included “C”s, “D”s or “F”s under the domain ratings, even though all Wise schools met standard under the current accountability system.

Alvord Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown expressed dissatisfaction with the new rating system.

“The idea sounds simple and logical,” Brown said in an email Friday, “but when you take a closer look you see that you can’t rate schools based on our flawed assessment system. Unfortunately this will create an even greater emphasis on testing, which in my opinion is a step in the wrong direction.”

Alvord ISD netted a “B” in Domain I, a “D” in Domain II, a “B” in Domain III and an “A” Domain IV. Brown said that like any rating system, the school will use the data to learn and improve, while keeping the grades in perspective. He pointed out that in the past, school rating systems have been used for political purposes, rather than a means of making sure students are learning.

“Our focus has and will continue to be student learning,” he said. “We have great teachers and students. I am proud of the work we are doing.”

Boyd Superintendent Ted West was also critical of the A-F rating system. West said the data the district receives from the current system has helped the district improve but described the new system as “punitive.”

“As far as we’re concerned, we received our ratings last year, and we met standard and had several distinguished designations,” he said. “We think that’s more accurate. This [new rating] doesn’t do justice to what our teachers have accomplished.”

Preliminary ratings gave the district a “C” in Domains I and II, a “B” in III and a “D” in Domain IV. West said he believes the state will likely overhaul the system several times before it goes into effect in 2018.

“[King] left [the meeting] knowing we were not pleased with that,” West said. “There’s not a whole lot of positives about it as far as we see.”

Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland said no one seems to know how the scores are actually calculated, and he doesn’t see how some schools could have met standard in the fall then receive a provisional “F” from the A-F system. He said if the educational professionals can’t understand how the ratings are evaluated, parents likely won’t understand, either.

“I’m a much bigger fan of the way the system is now,” Bland said. “Our state is so diverse that to compare district to district is almost an impossible task.”

Bland said it would be best to keep the current accountability system in place and to keep the target scores for tests static for at least five years.

“With a moving target, we’re going to do the best we can,” Bland said, “so they set the standard and we’ll take the medicine.”

Bridgeport earned provisional ratings of “C” in Domain I and IV, “D” in Domain III and “F” in Domain II.

In a phone interview after the meeting with King, Chico Superintendent Don Elsom reaffirmed his stance on the new rating system.

“I’m not against accountability by any means,” he said, “but it’s used here to embarrass schools, students and teachers.”

Chico ISD netted a “B” in Domain I, a “B” in Domain II, an “A” in Domain III and a “B” in IV.

Elsom also pointed out several discrepancies in the district’s 2016 ratings and its provisional scores under the new system. Chico’s middle school campus earned all seven available distinctions under the old system, the only Wise County school to do so this year. Under the new system, it netted two “B”s and two “A”s.

“Our scores were not bad,” he said. “I’ve seen other schools that did get bad scores. It’s based on a single day’s testing, but the state legislature is willing to grasp at anything to get their point across – schools are failing, which they’re not.”

When asked in 2016 about the distinctions and Chico’s overall “met standard” rating, Elsom said he didn’t put a lot of stock in the system then, a point he held to Friday.

“That’s not where we need to be focusing,” he said. “What we do is bigger than a single day.”

Decatur Superintendent Rod Townsend said he disagreed with the provisional grades that were given to the district because they don’t accurately reflect the quality of education students receive at DISD. The district’s provisional grades were “B” in Domain I, “B” in Domain II, “C” in Domain III and “D” in Domain IV.

“The Legislature, when they passed this law creating the A-F rating system, wanted it to be transparent and easy to understand. Parents can understand A-F letter grades. The problem is they don’t use the same criteria to determine A-F that we use in the school system. It’s based on one test, one shot. People know that our kids are more than one test, one day. These kids deserve to be judged on more than one test, one day,” he said.

In particular, Townsend pointed out that he disagreed with the district’s “D” grade in postsecondary readiness, particularly the “D” received by the high school.

“I personally would compare our high school and what we are doing, with postsecondary training with our pathways and areas like auto tech and culinary arts, I’d compare us with anyone in the state,” he said.

Townsend also pointed out that for the current school year, DISD received the highest rating in the current accountability system, “met standard,” in all areas of the district.

“If you look at this report card, you would think we are below average,” he said.

Beyond being inaccurate, Townsend said the ratings are “purely political” in his opinion.

“This A-F system is about school choice. That’s what they are going to use it for,” he said.

Paradise Superintendent Mac Edwards called the A-F system “frustrating” and said it doesn’t accurately represent the district’s students and their accomplishments.

Edwards said it’s unclear exactly how the TEA gave Paradise the scores that it did – “C”s for Domains I, II and IV and a “D” for Domain III. Schools don’t know what they’re getting into, he said.

“It’s like going to a gun fight with a knife,” Edwards said. “It’s starting a game without knowing the rules.”

Edwards said Paradise ISD school board members will consider signing the Texas Association of School Administrator’s resolution requesting the dissolution of the A-F system at their January meeting.

“We’re still excited about what Paradise ISD has to offer,” Edwards said, “and we’re improving everything, not just test scores.”

In the four domains, Northwest ISD received passing grades. For student achievement and student progress (Domains I and II), it received “B”s. For closing performance gaps and postsecondary readiness (Domains III and IV), the scores were “C.”

Northwest ISD Superintendent Ryder Warren referenced that the ratings are informational only.

“It is the opinion of NISD that no academic decisions will be made regarding this first report of the A-F system, and we are proceeding with academic plans that have been in place to achieve excellence on all of our campuses,” Warren said a statement. “We will also be working closely with our local legislative leaders to create an accountability system that will help us drive instruction, but this one does not.”

Slidell ISD received “C”s in Domains I and IV, a “B” in Domain II and a “D” in Domain III.

Brian Knox, Richard Greene and David Talley contributed to this report.