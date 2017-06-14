Subdivision opposed in Aurora

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017



Aurora City Council members Monday voted to deny a requested zoning change that would allow the construction of a new subdivision with a lake.

The 160-acre property is currently zoned commercial 3 and residential 4. The proposed subdivision would include 300 lots, a 65-acre lake, community facilities, a green space and trails. The western boundary would be Farm Road 718, and the eastern boundary would be Old Base Road. It would be bordered on the north by Bennett Drive and on the south by Van Meter Drive.

Several citizens were against the zoning change, saying the lake would present water contamination issues and area roads are unsuitable for the increased traffic of the large subdivision.

A representative from the development firm behind the request also spoke.

“We’ve provided all the necessary surveys,” TCCI Development representative Pat Atkins told the audience before citizen comments began. “We’re five years out from the residential development.”

Citizens challenged the environmental impact of creating a lake, with speakers calling the lake’s creation a means of furthering a sand mining operation already in place.

Planning and Zoning Commission Chairperson Steve Derting told the council his recommendation was to accept the request, under the stipulation that 16 specific requirements were met.

Atkins accepted the conditions.

Ward II Council Member Joe Smith made the motion to deny the request. Council members then discussed the 16 stipulations with Atkins and Derting. Smith expressed doubt the developer would actually build the lake, saying he felt they’d just dig the pit and leave.

Council members also asked Atkins how the state licensed medical treatment facility would affect his development, but Atkins said he wasn’t there to discuss that issue.

Mayor Terry Soloman then read aloud the 16 stipulations.

Although Ward I Council Member Bill McCurdy abstained, everyone else voted to deny the request.