Studio brings ‘Wizard of Oz’ to life

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017



Ballet teacher Karen Smith with Wise Ballet and Music Academy is celebrating her 15th production this weekend with “The Emerald City,” the Wizard of Oz story.

The production, supported by Wise Performing Arts Guild, is 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Decatur High School auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased online at tututix.com/WisePAG or at the door just prior to the performance.

Sara Lowry will dance the lead as Dorothy with Kirsten Shaw as Tin Man, Cara Solis as The Cowardly Lion and Miranda Blaylock as the Scarecrow.

The performance will include dancers age 3 through adult.

Over the last 15 years, dancers with Wise Ballet and Music Academy have also performed “Cinderella,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Snow White,” “Anastasia,” “Arabian Nights” “Pocahontas” and “Sleeping Beauty.”