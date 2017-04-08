Students honor coach’s memory

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

A former Decatur coach is inspiring his students even after his death.

Cy Young, who coached football, basketball and track at Decatur High School in the ’40s and ’50s, died March 24. The graduating Class of ’51 has decided to collect donations for Wise Area Relief Mission in his honor.

“He was a very good man,” Joe Lambert, a member of the Class of ’51, said. “He did provide leadership and discipline in a lot of boys’ lives.

“He made a deep impact on a lot of kids around here.”

Lambert organized the donation drive, which will end May 1, inspired by the popular coach.

Lambert played basketball under Young in his high school years. Since the coach’s primary sport was football, Lambert said he focused less on the strategy of basketball and more on making sure the boys were well-conditioned. And he was sure to take note when the kids he coached did things that hindered their athleticism.

“You couldn’t hide much from him,” Lambert said. “As boys of that time were wont to do, I occasionally had a cigarette or two. It was not unnoticed.”

When Lambert quit smoking and his workouts improved, Young couldn’t resist commenting, “Well, you’re running better and got more energy since you stopped smoking, Joe.”

“I thought I was hiding it from him, but I wasn’t,” Lambert said with a laugh.

Charles Burton, who played football for Young until he graduated in ’56, has a similar story.

“We had a boxing match and round one or round two was over, and I was huffing and puffing and breathing hard,” Burton said. “And he looked up and said, ‘You want another cigarette?'”

His former athletes called him “disciplined” and “strict,” but they admired him all the same.

“I loved working with him,” Burton said. “Our team was blessed to have him as a coach.”

Young founded the longest continually-running track meet in the state of Texas, the Possum Kingdom Relays, and served on multiple education foundations. But he wasn’t just a coach, though he spent much of his life in the classroom and on the field at Decatur, Graham and Highland Park. Young served in the Navy throughout World War II, and was in the battles of Okinawa and Iwo Jima in the Pacific theater.

“He was a war hero,” Lambert said.

He founded the Iwo Jima Survivors Association in 1991 and helped organize a reunion of both American and Japanese survivors of the battle in 1999.

Lambert said Young never discussed his service with his students, but many found out about it later, which only enhanced their respect for him.

One former athlete who was particularly inspired by Young is Coy O’Neal, who graduated from Decatur in 1954 and who’s famous in town for working the chains at football games for nearly 70 years. Last fall Young, in a wheelchair and carrying a Decatur blue foam finger, was present when O’Neal was presented with a plaque commemorating his years on the sideline.

“He’d do anything for me,” O’Neal said.

To donate to WARM in memory of Coach Cy Young, send checks payable to Wise Area Relief Mission to Joe Lambert at 267 Emma Call Court in Decatur. For more information, call Lambert at 940-393-1748. The donation drive is organized by the Decatur High School Class of 1951, but Lambert said everyone is encouraged to contribute.