Student ‘treat’ may have contained drugs

Medics were called to a local elementary school Tuesday after five students ate candy believed to have been laced with an illegal drug.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said all of the students were fifth graders at Northwest’s Seven Hills Elementary in Newark.

According to Akin, investigators determined a student brought Rice Krispies treats from home and shared it with a female classmate. That classmate then broke the piece into smaller pieces and shared it with three more students.

It didn’t take long for teachers to notice the children acting strangely.

“The teacher noticed the children behaving a bit out of the ordinary – their motor skills changed a bit, there was excessive laughing and a couple fell ill after eating the treats,” Akin said.

The students were treated by a school nurse, and Wise County medics were also sent to the campus to check on the students. None required transport to the hospital, and they were instead released to their parents.

A Wise County school resource officer was also called to the campus to investigate.

“Based on interviews, it lends credence to the fact the Rice Krispies treats were laced with marijuana,” Akin said.

All of the treats were consumed, so there was no sample to test for the presence of a controlled substance.

Investigators are trying to determine how the student that brought the treats gained access to them. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing, Akin said.

Two of the children were brought to a juvenile center in Decatur Tuesday and then released to their parents. Akin said they did “act as if they knew” what was in the treats.

The students involved are being disciplined according to the district policy, according to a written statement provided to the Wise County Messenger from NISD Director of Communications Emily Conklin.

“We take the health and safety of our students very seriously. NISD is cooperating with Wise County Sheriff’s Department and is following procedures of discipline in accordance with the Student Handbook and Code of Conduct,” the statement reads.

A letter was also sent home to Seven Hills parents Tuesday explaining the incident. It also contained some advice on possibly avoiding such an incident in the future.

“I cannot stress enough for you to consider taking this moment to remind your children to only eat food provided by you or a trusted adult whom they know, as we will also remind students on campus,” Principal Kim Blackburn stated in the parent letter.