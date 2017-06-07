Street party set for Halsell

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

Bridgeport will celebrate the renovations on Halsell Street Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and downtown entertainment.

The ribbon-cutting will be at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 9th and Halsell Streets. Mayor Randy Singleton, City Manager Jesica McEachern and Main Street board member Ilene Enochs will speak.

At 5:45 participants will re-create a group photo taken downtown in 2006. Local businesses and organizations are asked to bring banners with their logos for the picture.

DJ Apollo will perform, and downtown vendors will sell raffle tickets. There will also be snow cone and ice cream trucks and bounce houses.