Straus steps down; speaker race open

Texas Speaker of the House Joe Straus announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election in 2018, leaving the future of his position in the House up in the air.

Local representative Phil King of Weatherford filed paperwork in September to run against Straus for speaker, the first lawmaker to throw his hat in the ring.

At the time, King, who has been a member of the House since 1999, said several of his colleagues had encouraged him to run for the spot.

“First, I want to thank Speaker Straus for his years of public service and extend my best wishes to he and Julie in their future endeavors,” King said in a statement Wednesday, following Straus’s announcement. “Looking ahead, the reasons underlying my decision to run for Speaker have not changed, and that is to ensure that members can serve the interests of Texans in a transparent, productive and functional environment where all views are heard.”

Since Straus’s announcement that he’s not seeking re-election to the House, two other legislators have already discussed their intent to run. Republican John Zerwas of Richmond, a moderate ally of Straus, announced his own campaign for speaker Wednesday, and Democrat Eric Johnson of Dallas tweeted that he was considering joining the race. More will likely follow.

House members will vote for the new speaker once the 86th legislative session begins in January of 2019.