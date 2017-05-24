Storm damages buildings in Slidell

By Richard Greene | Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Mayra Calderon woke up early Tuesday morning to lightning flashes and the sound of thunder and couldn’t get back to sleep.

“My husband came out to check if the car windows were up,” Calderon recalled. “He asked if I was going back to sleep. I said I couldn’t because something was going to happen. You get that feeling.”

Moments later, a powerful storm shook the family’s single-wide trailer on County Road 2723 just west of Farm Road 455 near Slidell and ripped off the roof. Powerful winds scattered debris from the Calderons home throughout their land, ripping of the chimney and destroying a carport.

“It shook the house and threw me on the floor,” Calderon said. “There was water gushing through the whole house. It happened just like that [snapping her fingers.]

“Everyone’s fine. There was no damage to the vehicles.”

An overnight storm caused extensive damage that was evident throughout Slidell after daybreak Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth received a report of 60 mph winds in Slidell at 12:23 a.m., which uprooted trees, knocked down power lines and damaged roofs to several buildings. Oncor reported more than 300 customers without power early Tuesday morning.

“It was a downburst wind from the base of the thunderstorm,” explained NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez.

Greenwood/Slidell firefighters were put on weather watch, along with several other Wise County departments around midnight as the storm was moving in from Montague County.

Greenwood/Slidell Fire Chief Adam North said he was in the parking lot of the Slidell school as it rolled in.

“There were reports of small roof damage and lots of trees on several roads,” North said. “We removed many of the trees to move traffic.”

North said a majority of the damage was around the Slidell ISD campus.

The wind tossed a large cargo container for storing track equipment onto bleachers at the baseball field. It also threw the pole vault mat at the track 600 yards to the other end of campus. The roof of a portable building behind the school was peeled off.

“Most of the damage was to the exterior. With the actual school, we don’t think there’s any significant damage,” said Slidell ISD Superintendent Greg Enis. “A water irrigation tank was blown over, and the roof on the portable buildings was damaged. Fortunately, no one was hurt.”

Slidell students are already out for the summer. Teachers and staff were on campus Tuesday to wrap up the year.