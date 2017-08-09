Stepping up: New principals at Rann, Young know their schools well

By Brian Knox | Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Tags: Back to School, Decatur, Rann Elementary, Young Elementary

The positions will be new, but the faces will be familiar for a couple of principals at Decatur ISD this school year.

Kaci Cook and Lana Coffman will move from assistant principals to principals at Rann and Young Elementary Schools, respectively, this fall.

Both said they are excited about their new positions and the new school year.

“I am extremely excited to be the principal at Young Elementary,” Coffman said. “I have the best staff, students and parents at Young. I am blessed to get to work with them each and every day.”

Coffman has served as assistant principal at Young for the last four years. She previously was assistant principal at Rann for three years after teaching nine years in the Northwest school district.

Cook also shares Coffman’s excitement.

“With any transition there comes mixed emotions, but mostly there is an overwhelming sense of excitement,” she said. “I cannot wait to see the returning Rann students as well as the new faces that are joining us this year. I am blessed to have the opportunity to serve the community in this new capacity.”

Cook has worked in the Decatur school district for the past four years, first as a math instructional coach for two years and then as assistant principal at Rann for the past two years. She was previously a math teacher at Northwest High School for seven years.

Both said they appreciate the support and encouragement they have received as they make the transition to their new roles.

Coffman is replacing Stephanie Quarles, who is now serving as a director of curriculum and instruction in the district’s curriculum department.

Cook is replacing Melonie Christian, who retired at the end of last school year after nine years as principal at Rann.