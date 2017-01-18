Stars of the show: Boyd horses pull well-known wagons in parade

By Racey Burden | Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Tags: Fort Worth Stock Show

The Fort Worth Stock Show All Western parade is a big stage, and the equine performers practice for years before they get their turn in the spotlight.

Six draft horses from Workhorse Ranch and Olde Tyme Carriage Co. pulled carts in Saturday’s parade for Dickie’s, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and NBC 5. The horses, owned by Ken and Anne Murray of Boyd, train for years at the farm, pulling plows and hay balers before they’re allowed to pull commercially.

For foals they raise on the farm, the Murrays start their training as yearlings, tying them to the back of a cart, then alongside and finally to the front with an experienced horse, so the trainees get used to the noise of a wagon rolling near them.

Horses instinctively shy away from loud noises, which is the opposite of how the Murrays want their horses to react, especially in high-stress situations like a parade with yelling crowds along the route.

“Horses are flight animals,” Anne said, “but these draft horses are sort of like dairy cattle, bred to be docile. So they have less of a flight instinct, a lot less than like a thoroughbred would because they’re bred for flight.

“Temperament is a big deal.”

Anne drove Dolly and Amber, two American Cream Draft Horses, in the stock show parade. The American Cream Draft breed is endangered due to the popularity of taller draft horses, like Clydesdales. The Murrays breed American Cream Drafts to help the breed stay alive.

“That’s one of our feel-good things we do for the environment,” Anne said. “Nobody wants this short, compact little tractor. They want a leggy model.”

Jack and Ace, black Percheron Standardbred Crosses, were also stars of the parade, driven by Ken. The two were Amish cart horses when Ken purchased them, but he wasn’t sure if they would adapt well to their new jobs.

“When I got them, I didn’t know if they were going to be a good team or not, so I was kind of reserved on Jack and Ace or Jack and something else that’s close to Ace,” Ken said. “But they’ve turned out to be a good team.”

Last year’s stock show parade was the first commercial drive Jack and Ace pulled in.

The final team for this year’s parade was Bonnie and Max, gray Percherons driven by a friend of the Murrays. The Murrays bred Bonnie, who is now 15, and Ken calls her “the hardest working horse I’ve ever had.”

Bonnie’s mother was the ranch’s best wedding carriage horse, so shortly after her birth, Bonnie was following the older mare to jobs, trotting along behind the carriage. They bought Max specifically to pull with Bonnie, and Ken said they’ve made the perfect team.

The Murrays started driving in the Fort Worth Stock Show parade 17 years ago, and they’ve pulled several different companies with many different horses. They once even pulled a boat, which might have been hit by a loose longhorn steer had Anne not waved her arms to chase the animal away. Every year they spend the week up to the parade cleaning carts and grooming horses, but they say the experience is worth all the hard work and preparation.

“My favorite thing is driving the parade route,” Anne said. “I like getting the horses ready because you get to play ‘My Little Pony,’ but I love driving the routes and seeing all the faces.”

The parade is an annual activity they plan to continue with their star horses.

“The history and tradition is like no other,” Ken said.