Spreading his wings; Young Scout pursues Eagle rank prior to 13th birthday

By David Talley | Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Tags: Boy Scouts

As a kindergarten student, Jacob Lowrie attended a Blue Angels air show with his grandfather.

Waiting for an autograph after the show, Lowrie spotted a group of Boy Scouts working on their aviation merit badges, also waiting to meet with the legendary pilots.

“He’s standing in the front row with his grandfather, Jacob’s father, Chris Smith said, recounting a story that’s been told many times. “Jacob says, “Papa, that’s what I’m going to do.’ Papa gets all proud, being ex-Navy and says, ‘you’re going to be a Blue Angel?’ [Jacob] says, ‘no. I’m going to be a Boy Scout.’

“That’s when it started for him.”

Just a few years later, Lowrie’s plans are falling into place faster than any member of his family could have predicted. Now just 12 years old, he’s poised to earn his Eagle Scout rank before his next birthday.

“He figured that out about six months ago,” Smith said. “He started putting everything in line and realized he would be Eagle eligible on March 9, and then he’d have about 14 days until his birthday.

“That’s when he really started hammering on the badges and other requirements.”

Lowrie completed his Eagle Scout project at the Wise County Heritage Museum Feb. 11.

A crew of 17 scouts spent the day landscaping along the building’s east side, where he said the museum has had past issues with soil erosion, exposed wiring and flooding. The volunteers placed multiple native plants, which Lowrie said should lock down soil without requiring significant maintenance from the museum’s employees.

Lowrie is a regular volunteer at the museum where he’s assisted in restoring the historic Woody Cabin on the museum’s grounds, applying locally-sourced mud to the cabin’s slats in order to keep the structure preserved in a historically-accurate way and inside the museum, working on archives.

“In third grade, the museum came and talked to us about some of the history in Wise County,” he said. “I liked the history and just started learning more about it and then I didn’t do much with the group for a few years and then when it was time for the Eagle project, I thought, ‘I want to do something with one of the historic sites.’ I went through all of them and had to figure out what fits the Eagle Scout need because I can’t do everything in town. I went to them and said, ‘what do you need help with?'”

Lowrie said he plans to return to the museum after earning his Eagle Scout rank to continue the landscaping project himself. For now, he’s got more work to do. His rank-required troop leadership post will expire March 9. From there, he’ll have to schedule his Eagle Scout board of review, an interview with several Scout leaders, before his 13th birthday March 24. If the interview goes well, Lowrie will emerge with the best birthday present the aspiring Eagle Scout could hope for.

Troop leader Andy Kovach said the troop will do everything it can to get the interview scheduled before the 24th.

“There’s lots of people in our troop that championed that, so if it’s possible, they’ll definitely try to make it happen,” he said. “It’s exciting to see people that come in that are as excited about Scouts as Jacob is. A lot of times as a Scout leader we have to discern parents from Scouts to see who’s driven. This isn’t coming from the parents.”

Smith agreed.

“I’m just trying to keep up,” he joked.

Kovach said self-motivated Scouts like Lowrie will typically stay with the troop after earning their Eagle rank, and the 12-year-old said he’s already got a plan to keep himself busy after earning the organization’s top honor.

By earning just three merit badges a month, Lowrie said he has a clear path to earning the rest of the more than 100 badges available. Scouts are required to earn at least 21 for their Eagle rank. He’ll also take in the organization’s high adventure camps and events, something he’s not currently old enough to participate in.

“You have to be 14 for a lot of that stuff,” Lowrie said. “I’ll be an Eagle Scout, and I won’t even be old enough to do everything.”

With more than five years left to enjoy all the organization has to offer, Lowrie said he’s also going to take the opportunity to slow down and learn many of scouting’s in-depth skills.

“I went in the first week of Boy Scouts and tried to get six merit badges started and they said, ‘wait a second.’

“I finally can.”