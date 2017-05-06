Special event planned to promote the arts

By Racey Burden | Published Saturday, May 6, 2017

Tags: Bridgeport

The Greater Wise Arts Alliance is reforming, starting with “Kickstart the Arts” May 11 in downtown Bridgeport.

The GWAA was founded in 2005 but became inactive following the recession. Cindy Wood said the group recently decided that needed to change.

“We want to bring the arts out into the public sphere,” Wood said, “and get people interested in buying local art.

“Wise County has needed this for a long time. We’re getting less rural, and it’s time to bring more culture to Wise County.”

The GWAA, which formed to support local artists and the arts in Wise, has the long-term goal to start a gallery where local art can be displayed and artists can teach classes.

They will host “Kickstart the Arts,” a street dance and dinner, from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 11, on Halsell Street in Bridgeport. Jake Hooker and the Outlaws will play country and western swing music, and chefs Debra Workman and Reynaldo DeLeon will provide the meal – spit-roasted goat, brisket tamales, Mexican street corn and homemade margarita ice cream. There will also be a wine bar and beer trough, a silent auction and local art on display and for sale.

Dinner and dance tickets are $40 pre-purchased and $50 at the event, and dance-only tickets are $20 pre-purchased or $30 at the door. They may be purchased through the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, 940-683-2076. All profits will benefit the GWAA.

Wood said the GWAA is a “grassroots movement,” and anyone who wishes to join the group can email greaterwiseartsalliance@gmail.com.