Sosa to run for JP 2

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Tags: Chico

Tammy Cowley Sosa of Chico announced Saturday at Chico Fest that she will run for Precinct 2 justice of the peace in 2018.

Sosa, who has been chief clerk in the JP 2 office since 2004, will run as a Republican in the March 6 primary.

“I believe with 13 years experience in the JP 2 office and being a lifetime resident of Precinct 2, I have the experience and responsibility to meet the needs of the citizens of Wise County Precinct 2,” she said.

Sosa has worked under four judges during her tenure with the office and had the opportunity to teach more than 200 new court clerks through the Texas Justice Court Training Center in the 2008-09 academic year.

“These experiences have given me the tools and skills, along with my life experiences, to be a fair and honorable judge,” she said.

Sosa also noted that having previously worked at Hawkins Funeral homes, as well as personal experiences with tragic loss, would enable her to “have empathy and grace while remaining professional on inquest investigations,” serving in the capacity of county coroner.

Sosa, a current member of the Chico Economic Development Corp., formerly served as the group’s president, and she’s a former member of the Chico City Council. She was a team leader for the American Red Cross Chisholm Trail Chapter for more than 10 years and spent more than a decade on the Wise County Olympathon board of directors as public relations chair and volunteer coordinator.

Sosa is a former member of the Weatherford Toastmasters and a founder of Chico’s annual Memorial Angel Garden. She’s been a team captain for Wise County Relay for Life and also served on event’s planning committee. She’s served on the board of directors for Wise County Meals on Wheels and was an officer in the Bridgeport Ladies Golf Association and the Bridgeport Women’s Club.

Sosa has been named Chico Citizen of the Year and has also received the Heart of the Olympathon award.

Sosa is a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Chico First Baptist Church.

She said her years spent volunteering have made an incredible impact on her life and that, along with her family, has helped her become who she is today.

“I bring to the citizens of Wise County Precinct 2 … integrity, ethics, commitment, hard work and 13 years as chief court clerk and court management experience,” she said.

Sosa is the fourth candidate to join the Republican JP 2 race. Others also running for the post are Ashly DoByns, Callie Manning and Kim Redman.