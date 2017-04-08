Sonflower Camp joins Made 2 Thrive

By David Talley | Published Saturday, April 8, 2017

Wise County’s Sonflower Camp will start its 19th annual week of festivities this summer with a new organization behind it.

Made 2 Thrive, a nonprofit organization benefiting individuals with special needs, has taken the annual event under its umbrella, which also includes Wise County Special Needs Baseball, Special Olympics, support groups and monthly social events.

Made 2 Thrive board member Cheryl Long said the change means two organizations with common goals can come together to offer more to individuals with special needs and their families.

Andrea Duwe of Decatur founded Sonflower Camp and has organized it annually.

Donations to Sonflower Camp are now tax-deductible, and registration for the 2017 event is hosted on made2thrive.org.

“We’ve all worked together toward the same goals,” Long said. “We first started talking about merging in 2015.”

Long said in general, there won’t be many changes to Sonflower Camp, but she’s encouraging campers to register online to secure a T-shirt.

“We already have activities planned, and [Duwe] has started enlisting talent,” she said.

Donations and information on Made2Thrive’s other events are also available online, she said.