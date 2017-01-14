Some like it hot: School cafeterias compete in salsa showdown

By David Talley | Published Saturday, January 14, 2017

Tags: Alvord

In Wise County’s hotbed of hot sauce battles, there’s a new contender.

While the seven local Mexican food restaurants and other establishments that serve the tasty condiment claim to have the best in the county, you won’t find this new salsa on restaurant tables or grocery store shelves.

It’s in the Alvord High School cafeteria.

The spicy creation was named the best in a recent contest between the cafeteria staffs of 15 campuses from four Wise County school districts.

“We were just trying to come up with something fun for our cafeteria staffs to do that’s out of the ordinary,” said Shelly Laaser, director of child nutrition at Decatur ISD. “It came from the idea that the canned salsa we get isn’t typical of what we’re used to or what we like. It’s not very spicy. There’s more of a sweetness to it.”

Laaser, who manages a co-op between Decatur, Alvord, Bridgeport and Chico ISDs, organized the friendly competition between the districts. Each campus had an entry, which was then judged against the others in that district to narrow the group for the final round. As part of the top prize, all other campuses will serve the AHS recipe in their cafeterias.

“It was unbelievable how excited the kitchens got,” Laaser said. “They got into it. They said, ‘we keep trying salsas,’ so they’d make a batch every day or so. Some of the campuses even asked the kids which ones they liked better. We’ve gotten so much mileage out of this easy salsa contest.”

The final four – Alvord High School, Bridgeport Intermediate School, Chico Intermediate School and Decatur High School – were judged in a blind test by a group of superintendents, food industry representatives and a child nutrition specialist from the ESC Region 11 office.

Laaser said she hopes the contest reminds students and parents that those behind the cafeteria lines do more than simply serve food.

“I think sometimes these ladies are forgotten in the back of the building with people thinking they just pump out the regular cafeteria food,” She said. “They’re in this because they’re good cooks. And they need to be given a little freedom from time to time to develop and use the good stuff they have and develop new recipes. They’re really proud of what they do.”

For Alvord High School Cafeteria Manager Norma Cantrell, who engineered the campus’ winning recipe, that statement rings especially true.

“I just made it, and I thought if I win, I win,” Cantrell said. “I wasn’t trying to compete. I was just doing what I normally do – making it like I do at home. If you want your food to taste good, you’ve got to put some care into it.”

Cantrell, who’s worked in the district for 17 years, said she initially wasn’t sure if she’d have time to make an entry for the contest in addition to handling her regular duties. The competition required entries to include clearly worded recipes so the dish could be recreated and served by the other districts.

“So I had to measure everything out and taste it and then add a little bit of this or that,” she said. “When I make it at home, I usually just throw it all together.”

Laaser said there was also a stipulation that ingredients had to be locally sourced.

“We required a specific can of diced tomatoes, and then the other ingredients had to be things they could reasonably get,” Laaser said, “like jalape os or cilantro. We told them, ‘not some super secret spice that you can only buy in Mexico.'”

But it’s cooking experience and kitchen expertise like Cantrell’s that Laaser said makes all local school cafeterias a special place to eat.

“You can see the ladies really have some good skills,” she said. “They put a lot of love into what they’re doing. They aren’t in this for the money or the glamour or the good outfits. They’re in it because they love what they do. They like working with kids.”