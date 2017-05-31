Some gave all; Crowd honors those killed in service

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Tags: Veterans

Judge Melton Cude reminded everyone to “remember to remember” at Monday’s Memorial Day program at the Wise County Veterans Memorial Park in Decatur.

“Each generation needs to be emphatically reminded, in detail, what this day means to us as a nation and a people,” he said.

Cude, judge for County Court-at-Law No. 1, encouraged people to be involved in events honoring veterans and asked them to continue to attend ceremonies like those held across the county this weekend.

He said actual remembering “should be both general and specific.”

“We’re here today, generally speaking, remembering all the sacrifices of men and women who have served in all arenas of conflict throughout the entire time we have existed as a country,” he said. “This general remembrance is good and honorable, however general memories run the risk of becoming cold and impersonal and in the eyes of some, not worth the effort of remembering.”

Cude then gave several specific examples of people to remember, citing facts about the number of personnel killed during World War II in non-combat accidents.

“From 1943-45, 70 percent of those killed died in operational accidents, not as a result of enemy action,” he said.

He also noted in 1943 that for every plane lost in combat, six were lost in accidents.

Cude told a story about the late C.B. Hoyl Jr. of Decatur who was ferrying planes from one location to another when one of his friends almost landed on top of him.

“He had to give it the throttle to get out of the way, but that caused his plane at low altitude to tumble … almost nobody ever survives an accident like that,” Cude said. “Somehow he got away from the airplane before it burned down into a molten mess of aluminum. But he came that close … to dying in one of those operational accidents.

“The times were so extreme, the need was so urgent,” Cude said. “The cause was so just that those young men were required to operate these large, powerful aircraft, some of which only had short engineering developmental time,” as did the young pilots’ skills.

Cude emphasized these lives were not wasted, and their sacrifice was not less.

“They left behind parents, spouses and children just as heartbroken for their loss as others,” he said. “Many of these losses moved our knowledge of training methods, operation standards and engineering design another step forward toward victory because sometimes we learned something.”

Cude told stories about the women who served in WASP and the sacrifices they made, including some who were killed in service.

He emphasized that anyone who died in military accidents didn’t just “lose their lives.”

“They gave their lives just as those did on the battlefield,” he said, “so we should remember all of those who have given their lives in defending and protecting our beloved country.”

Gold Star families were recognized during the ceremony by Bob Johnson, and Billy Brewer played Taps at the conclusion of the program.

Cami Wicker sang the national anthem and led the crowd in “God Bless America.”