Solar eclipse viewing party planned

By Messenger Staff | Published Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Tags: Decatur, Decatur Public Library

The Decatur Public Library will have a solar eclipse viewing party Aug. 21, starting at noon.

Guests of all ages will receive free viewing glasses from NASA. The glasses are being provided because you must never look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse. This can cause permanent eye damage, including blindness.

The viewing glasses that have been donated by NASA meet all of the safety requirements and are easy to use. If you are unable to attend the event and would like to reserve glasses, contact Youth Services Manager Dawn Wilbert at dwilbert@decaturtx.org. There is a limited supply of pre-event glasses available.

The festivities on the 21st will include a time capsule to which participants will be able to contribute and a Kona Ice truck will sell snow cones in the parking lot. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Decatur Library Foundation, which supports library programs and services.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the time capsule may bring a small object they think represents 2017. After the time capsule has been filled, it will be buried on the library grounds to be dug up in the future.

This is one of several educational programs provided by Decatur Public Library. Patrons also enjoy print and digital books in a variety of genres and subjects, audiobooks on CD and digital download for all ages, DVDs, periodicals, free internet access via wifi or public access computers, and a variety of special events.