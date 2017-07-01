Smith found dead

By Kristen Tribe | Published Saturday, July 1, 2017

Tags: Greenwood

Tracy Smith, former Wise County Democratic Party chair, was found dead in her Greenwood home Friday morning.

Sheriff Lane Akin said Smith’s husband, Coley, called the sheriff’s office about 2 a.m. Friday and said he had not been able to get hold of her. Coley Smith was staying in the Metroplex.

“Deputies went out looking for her,” Akin said. “They banged on the door and windows of her home and couldn’t get in touch with her. They called her cell phone and didn’t hear a phone ringing inside the house. They thought she wasn’t there.”

Akin said they spoke with Coley Smith again about 8 a.m. Friday, and he still had not heard from his wife.

The sheriff called her workplace and was told that Smith had been in a car accident June 25 in Corinth and was recovering at home. Akin didn’t know the extent of her injuries but noted the receptionist said “she was pretty beat up.” He said Smith was treated and released from a Denton County hospital.

Akin, who even reached out to Smith via Facebook with no response, said officers made a forced entry into the home about 9 a.m. Her body was discovered in the bedroom.

Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow pronounced Smith dead and sent her body to the Dallas County Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

“There is no indication of foul play at this moment,” Akin said. “We’re looking into all possibilities.”

Although her time of death is unclear, Akin said it appeared Smith had been deceased for more than 24 hours.

Smith was first named local Democratic Party chair in August 2013 after Mark York resigned. York left the post because his job required him to move out of the county.

Smith held the post until being defeated by Janet Akers-Amos in March 2016.

According to her Facebook page, she was president of the Texas Democratic Women of Wise County at the time of her death.