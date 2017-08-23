Smith died from overdose, autopsy shows

By Brian Knox | Published August 23, 2017

Tags: Democrats, Overdose

Former Wise County Democratic Party leader Tracy Smith’s death has been ruled a suicide.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office completed its autopsy report for Smith last week and concluded that she “died as a result of the combined toxic effects of hydrocodone, codeine, diazepam, diphenhydramine and ethanol.”

Smith’s body was found in her Greenwood home June 30, and Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Jan Morrow ordered an autopsy.

The autopsy noted that the concentration of hydrocodone, measured at more than 1,000 nanograms per milliliter, “is within the reported toxic/lethal range.”

The report also noted that “many of the drugs have depressant properties with synergistic effect,” meaning the interaction of the drugs increased the effects of the drugs.

The discovery of “suicidal-type” messages from Smith, as well as “numerous prescription medication bottles” found near her factored into the medical examiner’s ruling that the manner of death was suicide.

Sheriff Lane Akin said Smith’s husband, Coley, called the sheriff’s office about 2 a.m. June 30 and said he had not been able to get hold of her. Coley Smith was staying in the Metroplex.

Deputies went to the house and tried knocking on the doors and windows and tried calling her cell phone but couldn’t hear it inside the house, so they thought she wasn’t there, Akin said.

When officers spoke with Smith’s husband again around 8 a.m. and found out he had still not heard from his wife, they returned to the home and found her body.

Akin said Smith’s coworkers said she had been in a car accident June 25 in Corinth and was recovering at home. Akin didn’t know the extent of her injuries but noted the receptionist said “she was pretty beat up.” He said Smith was treated and released from a Denton County hospital.

The autopsy report did not find any evidence of injury.

Akin said the suicide ruling will close the sheriff’s office investigation into Smith’s death.

Smith, 45, was Wise County Democratic Party chair from 2013 to 2016 and was the president of the Texas Democratic Women of Wise County at the time of her death, according to her Facebook page.