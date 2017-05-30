Smith appointed district judge

By Kristen Tribe | Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017



Gov. Greg Abbott appointed attorney Brock Smith of Decatur judge of the 271st Judicial District Court. His term is set to expire Dec. 31, 2018.

The governor’s office announced the appointment in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a great honor to be named by the governor,” said Smith, president of Brock Smith Law Firm, P.C. “It’s very humbling … it’s almost hard to explain.

“I know of the great judges that have been on that bench since I’ve been practicing law –

W.A. Hughes, Larry Sullivant, John R. Lindsey and John Fostel – and knowing the way they held office and presided, that’s something I’ll be keeping in mind the whole time that I’m fortunate enough to occupy the position.”

Smith previously served as the district attorney for the 235th Judicial District and the 271st Judicial District. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former chairman of the State Bar Grievance Committee 14B.

Smith is a member and past president of the Wise County Bar Association, member of the Decatur Chamber of Commerce and a former member and director of the Texas District and Attorneys Association.

Additionally, he is a volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America and a member and past president of the Lion’s Club of Decatur. Smith received a Bachelor of Arts in government and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University.

The newly appointed judge Tuesday said he’s looking forward to working with other local office holders.

“To me, it looks like as a general statement we have some fine people that are already holding public offices at different levels,” he said. “I look forward to working with them and trying to continue to make things better and give service back to the community.”